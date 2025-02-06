Greenleaf Trust Boosts Holdings in Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE)

Greenleaf Trust grew its position in Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE – Free Report) by 4.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,652 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Ameren were worth $326,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its stake in Ameren by 19.8% in the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 3,684 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 609 shares during the last quarter. Czech National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Ameren by 7.0% in the third quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 54,353 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,754,000 after buying an additional 3,537 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ameren by 31.8% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,835 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $510,000 after acquiring an additional 1,408 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Ameren by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 12,851 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,124,000 after acquiring an additional 1,319 shares during the period. Finally, Bank & Trust Co grew its position in Ameren by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bank & Trust Co now owns 31,832 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,784,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.09% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Michael L. Moehn sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.15, for a total value of $598,975.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 205,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,906,507.65. The trade was a 3.07 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AEE opened at $96.63 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $25.79 billion, a PE ratio of 22.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.49. Ameren Co. has a 52-week low of $67.03 and a 52-week high of $97.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $91.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $87.39.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AEE. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Ameren from $93.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Ameren from $86.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Barclays downgraded shares of Ameren from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $88.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Ameren from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $89.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ameren presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $92.00.

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. It engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution business.

