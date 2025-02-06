Greenleaf Trust Boosts Holdings in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX)

Greenleaf Trust increased its position in shares of Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,702 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 37 shares during the quarter. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Equifax were worth $434,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EFX. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Equifax during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division purchased a new position in shares of Equifax during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in Equifax by 98.7% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 151 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Equifax in the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Intact Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Equifax during the third quarter worth $73,000. 96.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on EFX. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Equifax from $340.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Equifax from $305.00 to $284.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 price target on shares of Equifax in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Equifax from $321.00 to $313.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of Equifax from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $310.41.

Insider Transactions at Equifax

In related news, EVP Lisa M. Nelson sold 551 shares of Equifax stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.39, for a total transaction of $143,474.89. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,697 shares in the company, valued at $3,045,781.83. This trade represents a 4.50 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.66% of the company’s stock.

Equifax Trading Up 1.3 %

EFX opened at $270.35 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. Equifax Inc. has a one year low of $213.02 and a one year high of $309.63. The company has a market cap of $33.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.08, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.58. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $261.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $275.09.

Equifax Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. Equifax’s payout ratio is currently 34.67%.

Equifax Company Profile

Equifax Inc operates as a data, analytics, and technology company. The company operates through three segments: Workforce Solutions, U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), and International. The Workforce Solutions segment offers services that enables customers to verify income, employment, educational history, criminal justice data, healthcare professional licensure, and sanctions of people in the United States; and employer customers with services that assist them in complying with and automating payroll-related and human resource management processes throughout the entire cycle of the employment relationship.

