Greenleaf Trust Boosts Stake in Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA)

Greenleaf Trust grew its stake in shares of Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA – Free Report) by 6.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 613 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Saia were worth $279,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SAIA. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its position in Saia by 813.5% during the 4th quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 29,946 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $13,647,000 after purchasing an additional 26,668 shares in the last quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Saia by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 7,090 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,230,000 after buying an additional 539 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Saia by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,982 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,815,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its stake in shares of Saia by 47.7% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,093 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $498,000 after buying an additional 353 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in Saia by 64.6% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 469 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the last quarter.

In related news, EVP Rohit Lal sold 1,120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $560.00, for a total value of $627,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,270 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,631,200. The trade was a 11.93 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

SAIA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Saia from $550.00 to $510.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Saia from $443.00 to $529.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Stephens lifted their price target on Saia from $481.00 to $515.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Saia from $566.00 to $558.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Saia from $620.00 to $600.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $530.41.

NASDAQ:SAIA opened at $503.01 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $493.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $461.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.38 billion, a PE ratio of 35.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.79. Saia, Inc. has a 12 month low of $358.90 and a 12 month high of $628.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 7th. The transportation company reported $2.84 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.87 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $789.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $794.69 million. Saia had a net margin of 11.83% and a return on equity of 18.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.33 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Saia, Inc. will post 13.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Saia, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides less-than-truckload services for shipments between 100 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services. It also offers other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services.

