Greenleaf Trust Boosts Stock Holdings in F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV)

Greenleaf Trust boosted its holdings in F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV – Free Report) by 5.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,091 shares of the network technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the quarter. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in F5 were worth $274,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in F5 by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 3,994 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $688,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new position in F5 during the third quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its stake in F5 by 28.3% in the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 14,500 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $3,193,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. Czech National Bank grew its position in shares of F5 by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 11,873 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $2,614,000 after purchasing an additional 704 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of F5 by 67.0% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,573 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.66% of the company’s stock.

FFIV has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on F5 from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of F5 from $260.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of F5 from $180.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Piper Sandler upped their target price on F5 from $246.00 to $304.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on F5 from $257.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, F5 presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $295.00.

Shares of F5 stock opened at $303.32 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $17.60 billion, a PE ratio of 30.15, a P/E/G ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a 50 day moving average of $263.20 and a 200 day moving average of $230.77. F5, Inc. has a 52 week low of $159.01 and a 52 week high of $308.00.

F5 announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Monday, October 28th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the network technology company to reacquire up to 7.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other F5 news, Director Marianne Budnik sold 728 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.45, for a total value of $221,639.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,770 shares in the company, valued at $538,876.50. This trade represents a 29.14 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Alan Higginson sold 825 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.77, for a total value of $197,810.25. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,882 shares in the company, valued at $2,369,407.14. This trade represents a 7.71 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,899 shares of company stock worth $1,682,977. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

F5, Inc provides multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific region. The company’s distributed cloud services enable its customers to deploy, secure, and operate applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

