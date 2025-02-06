Greenleaf Trust Buys 106 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Greenleaf Trust increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Free Report) by 6.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,653 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the quarter. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $271,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Crews Bank & Trust acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Hoese & Co LLP acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Barrett & Company Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 67.4% during the third quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. now owns 159 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the third quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 375.0% in the third quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWN opened at $169.13 on Thursday. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $145.37 and a 1-year high of $183.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.79 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $169.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $167.41.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

