Greenleaf Trust Buys 228 Shares of Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO)

Greenleaf Trust boosted its position in shares of Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Free Report) by 12.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,114 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the quarter. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Apollo Global Management were worth $349,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of APO. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management by 27.0% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,806,098 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $225,600,000 after acquiring an additional 383,557 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Apollo Global Management by 12,086.7% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 370,233 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $462,460,000 after purchasing an additional 367,195 shares during the period. Holocene Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 530.9% during the 3rd quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 402,228 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,242,000 after buying an additional 338,472 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management by 4.7% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,717,266 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $713,230,000 after buying an additional 254,268 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 43.8% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 767,014 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $95,808,000 after buying an additional 233,670 shares during the period. 77.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Leon D. Black sold 133,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.16, for a total value of $23,232,944.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 35,471,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,177,694,321.68. This trade represents a 0.37 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Martin Kelly sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.61, for a total transaction of $863,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 320,564 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,332,552.04. The trade was a 1.54 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 196,600 shares of company stock worth $34,186,128. Corporate insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on APO shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Apollo Global Management from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $111.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $191.00 to $187.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Apollo Global Management from $150.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their target price on Apollo Global Management from $178.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $164.00.

Apollo Global Management Stock Up 2.0 %

Apollo Global Management stock opened at $165.84 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $169.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $144.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a 1-year low of $95.11 and a 1-year high of $189.49. The company has a market cap of $93.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.63.

Apollo Global Management Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be given a $0.4625 dividend. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 18th. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.31%.

Apollo Global Management Profile

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity, infrastructure, secondaries and real estate markets. The firm prefers to invest in private and public markets. The firm’s private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth, venture capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

Featured Articles

