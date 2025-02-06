Greenleaf Trust Buys 97 Shares of Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO)

Greenleaf Trust grew its stake in shares of Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO – Free Report) by 11.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 932 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Watsco were worth $442,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of WSO. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC bought a new position in Watsco during the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. Quarry LP boosted its stake in shares of Watsco by 57.9% during the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 90 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group purchased a new position in Watsco during the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. MCF Advisors LLC raised its stake in Watsco by 27.8% in the third quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 115 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Finally, R Squared Ltd purchased a new stake in Watsco during the fourth quarter worth $90,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.71% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Watsco

In related news, EVP Barry S. Logan sold 10,998 shares of Watsco stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $508.21, for a total value of $5,589,293.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 12.86% of the company’s stock.

Watsco Trading Down 0.1 %

Watsco Dividend Announcement

Shares of WSO opened at $473.37 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $19.11 billion, a PE ratio of 36.58 and a beta of 0.95. Watsco, Inc. has a 12 month low of $373.33 and a 12 month high of $571.41. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $494.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $492.17.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 17th were issued a $2.70 dividend. This represents a $10.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 17th. Watsco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 83.46%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on WSO shares. Raymond James began coverage on Watsco in a report on Friday, January 17th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Watsco from $550.00 to $540.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Northcoast Research assumed coverage on shares of Watsco in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $488.33.

Watsco Profile

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution of air conditioning, heating, refrigeration equipment, and related parts and supplies in the United States and internationally. The company distributes equipment, including residential ducted and ductless air conditioners, such as gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

