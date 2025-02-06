Greenleaf Trust Buys Shares of 12,500 FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF (BATS:RDVI)

Greenleaf Trust purchased a new position in FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF (BATS:RDVI – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 12,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $303,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF by 17.3% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,318,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,059,000 after purchasing an additional 786,394 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF by 17.5% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,486,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,634,000 after buying an additional 221,583 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,309,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,260,000 after buying an additional 122,266 shares in the last quarter. Park National Corp OH boosted its position in FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 690,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,739,000 after buying an additional 29,882 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF by 27.8% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 531,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,873,000 after acquiring an additional 115,477 shares in the last quarter.

FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF stock opened at $25.53 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.92 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s fifty day moving average is $25.07 and its 200 day moving average is $24.74.

The FT Cboe Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF (RDVI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ US Rising Dividend Achievers index. The fund seeks to provide current income and capital appreciation by holding a portfolio of dividend-paying US equities, while utilizing a naked call writing strategy on the S&P 500 Index.

