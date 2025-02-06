Greenleaf Trust Decreases Holdings in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Greenleaf Trust lowered its stake in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) by 26.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,125 shares of the company’s stock after selling 746 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $279,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 6,085.6% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,241,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $537,872,000 after purchasing an additional 4,172,985 shares during the period. Meritage Group LP purchased a new position in Airbnb during the third quarter worth $160,985,000. Edgewood Management LLC increased its position in Airbnb by 9.2% during the third quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 13,582,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,722,388,000 after acquiring an additional 1,143,464 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Airbnb by 19,430.3% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,119,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,419,610,000 after acquiring an additional 1,113,747 shares during the period. Finally, Temasek Holdings Private Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 91.3% in the 3rd quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd now owns 2,324,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,726,000 after acquiring an additional 1,109,076 shares during the last quarter. 80.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Airbnb alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Brian Chesky sold 38,461 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.87, for a total value of $4,994,930.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 12,421,986 shares in the company, valued at $1,613,243,321.82. This trade represents a 0.31 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Nathan Blecharczyk sold 9,603 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.22, for a total value of $1,250,502.66. Following the sale, the insider now owns 164,850 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,466,767. The trade was a 5.50 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,410,754 shares of company stock valued at $186,754,248. Insiders own 27.83% of the company’s stock.

Airbnb Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ABNB opened at $129.60 on Thursday. Airbnb, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $110.38 and a fifty-two week high of $170.10. The company has a market cap of $82.16 billion, a PE ratio of 45.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.62. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $133.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $130.26.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by ($0.04). Airbnb had a return on equity of 32.88% and a net margin of 16.96%. The company had revenue of $3.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.39 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Airbnb, Inc. will post 3.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ABNB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $154.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. DA Davidson raised their price target on Airbnb from $125.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Airbnb from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Airbnb from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Airbnb from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Airbnb has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $139.63.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Airbnb

About Airbnb

(Free Report)

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company’s marketplace connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, and vacation homes.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Airbnb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airbnb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.