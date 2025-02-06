Greenleaf Trust Decreases Stock Holdings in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA)

Greenleaf Trust lessened its stake in shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA – Free Report) by 10.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,573 shares of the company’s stock after selling 739 shares during the quarter. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in FOX were worth $319,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in FOX by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 8,340,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,194,000 after purchasing an additional 425,186 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in shares of FOX by 56.1% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,367,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,022,000 after buying an additional 851,127 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of FOX by 228.4% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,387,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,716,000 after buying an additional 964,737 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in shares of FOX by 308.5% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,218,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,174,000 after acquiring an additional 919,883 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in FOX by 10.9% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,125,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,649,000 after acquiring an additional 110,753 shares during the last quarter. 52.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get FOX alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Macquarie reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $43.00 target price on shares of FOX in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of FOX from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of FOX from $39.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of FOX from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Guggenheim upped their price objective on FOX from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, FOX has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.19.

FOX Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of FOXA stock opened at $54.53 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $24.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.33, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.76. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.95. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Fox Co. has a 52 week low of $28.28 and a 52 week high of $55.56.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.34. FOX had a return on equity of 16.49% and a net margin of 13.40%. The company had revenue of $5.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Fox Co. will post 4.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FOX Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 5th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 5th. FOX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.20%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other FOX news, insider Adam G. Ciongoli sold 1,278 shares of FOX stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.13, for a total value of $69,178.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 29,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,618,324.61. This trade represents a 4.10 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Keith Rupert Murdoch sold 186,871 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.22, for a total transaction of $8,637,177.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 21.77% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

FOX Profile

(Free Report)

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States (U.S.). The company operates through four segments: Cable Network Programming, Television, Credible, and The FOX Studio Lot. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news and sports content for distribution through traditional cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators and telecommunication companies, virtual multi-channel video programming distributors, and other digital platforms primarily in the U.S.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FOXA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FOX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FOX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.