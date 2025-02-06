Greenleaf Trust Decreases Stock Position in Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP)

Greenleaf Trust lowered its position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Free Report) by 12.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,683 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,142 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Molson Coors Beverage were worth $440,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Clark Estates Inc. NY boosted its holdings in Molson Coors Beverage by 18.1% in the third quarter. Clark Estates Inc. NY now owns 60,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,451,000 after purchasing an additional 9,200 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 35,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,046,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares in the last quarter. Qsemble Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 23.5% during the 3rd quarter. Qsemble Capital Management LP now owns 48,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,788,000 after buying an additional 9,234 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 4.7% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 211,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,183,000 after buying an additional 9,510 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 23.2% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 716,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,202,000 after buying an additional 134,689 shares in the last quarter. 78.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on TAP. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Molson Coors Beverage in a research note on Friday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $59.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Molson Coors Beverage from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Barclays reduced their target price on Molson Coors Beverage from $51.00 to $48.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Molson Coors Beverage from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $52.00 to $74.00 in a report on Friday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.36.

Molson Coors Beverage Stock Up 0.7 %

Molson Coors Beverage stock opened at $53.31 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.99. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.85. Molson Coors Beverage has a one year low of $49.19 and a one year high of $69.18.

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.13. Molson Coors Beverage had a return on equity of 9.24% and a net margin of 6.78%. The business had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.92 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Molson Coors Beverage will post 5.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Molson Coors Beverage Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, December 6th were issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 6th. Molson Coors Beverage’s payout ratio is currently 39.64%.

Molson Coors Beverage Profile

Molson Coors Beverage Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products under various brands in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers flavored malt beverages including hard seltzers, craft, spirits and energy, and ready to drink beverages.

Featured Stories

