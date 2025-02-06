Greenleaf Trust Grows Holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS)

Greenleaf Trust increased its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Free Report) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,721 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock after buying an additional 50 shares during the quarter. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods were worth $394,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DKS. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 2,828 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $647,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the period. New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Ridgepath Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 21.5% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 98,683 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $22,583,000 after purchasing an additional 17,430 shares during the period. Finally, Stonegate Investment Group LLC raised its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC now owns 2,066 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $473,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. 89.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at DICK’S Sporting Goods

In other DICK’S Sporting Goods news, EVP Julie Lodge-Jarrett sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.99, for a total value of $1,139,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,504 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,762,746.96. The trade was a 23.25 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Lawrence J. Schorr sold 7,333 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.55, for a total value of $1,697,956.15. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 50,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,808,355.35. This represents a 12.57 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 172,933 shares of company stock worth $39,655,456. Corporate insiders own 32.03% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on DKS. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $256.00 to $258.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Argus increased their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $255.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $215.00 target price (down from $250.00) on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $270.00 to $294.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DICK’S Sporting Goods presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $248.09.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of DKS opened at $240.01 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 0.56. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a 1-year low of $155.78 and a 1-year high of $254.60. The stock has a market cap of $19.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.57. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $227.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $216.50.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The sporting goods retailer reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.07. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 42.00% and a net margin of 8.65%. The company had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.85 earnings per share. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 13.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th were issued a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 13th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.45%.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Company Profile

Dick’s Sporting Goods, Inc engages in the retailing of an extensive assortment of authentic sports equipment, apparel, footwear, and accessories. It also offers its products both online and through mobile applications. The company was founded by Richard T. Stack in 1948 and is headquartered in Coraopolis, PA.

