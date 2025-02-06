Greenleaf Trust Grows Position in Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL)

Greenleaf Trust raised its position in shares of Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 213 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Markel Group were worth $368,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MKL. Gold Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in Markel Group by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Gold Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,219 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,912,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Markel Group by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 428 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $739,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the period. Freedom Day Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of Markel Group by 0.5% in the third quarter. Freedom Day Solutions LLC now owns 1,483 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,326,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Markel Group by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 745 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,170,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management lifted its holdings in Markel Group by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 259 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $406,000 after buying an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.12% of the company’s stock.

MKL opened at $1,858.34 on Thursday. Markel Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,405.11 and a 12 month high of $1,865.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1,754.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,644.61. The firm has a market cap of $23.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.57 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Markel Group ( NYSE:MKL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The insurance provider reported $20.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $20.66 by ($0.15). Markel Group had a net margin of 17.03% and a return on equity of 10.86%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Markel Group Inc. will post 86.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on MKL. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Markel Group from $1,700.00 to $1,675.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Markel Group from $1,590.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. TD Cowen downgraded Markel Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $1,986.00 to $1,836.00 in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Markel Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,626.83.

Markel Group Inc, a diverse holding company, engages in marketing and underwriting specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, and Germany. The company offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

