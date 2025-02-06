Greenleaf Trust Has $251,000 Stock Holdings in GSK plc (NYSE:GSK)

Greenleaf Trust trimmed its position in shares of GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Free Report) by 10.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,410 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 859 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in GSK were worth $251,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eastern Bank purchased a new stake in shares of GSK during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its holdings in GSK by 73.8% in the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 711 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Crews Bank & Trust acquired a new position in GSK in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Concord Wealth Partners raised its position in GSK by 231.8% during the third quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 783 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. lifted its stake in GSK by 195.5% in the fourth quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 789 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.74% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on GSK shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of GSK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of GSK from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Guggenheim cut GSK from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered GSK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $53.00 to $39.50 in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, GSK has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $43.25.

GSK stock opened at $37.67 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $78.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.64. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $34.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.60. GSK plc has a fifty-two week low of $31.72 and a fifty-two week high of $45.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

GSK (NYSE:GSK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.15. GSK had a return on equity of 50.62% and a net margin of 7.97%. As a group, analysts forecast that GSK plc will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current year.

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, and manufacture of vaccines, and specialty and general medicines to prevent and treat disease in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial Operations and Total R&D.

