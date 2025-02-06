Greenleaf Trust Has $285,000 Position in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Greenleaf Trust trimmed its holdings in shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Free Report) by 18.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,294 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,112 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $285,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sawyer & Company Inc bought a new stake in Kraft Heinz during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC increased its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 249.5% during the 3rd quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 741 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares during the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kraft Heinz in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. lifted its stake in Kraft Heinz by 1,077.0% in the 3rd quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. now owns 871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 797 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bangor Savings Bank bought a new position in Kraft Heinz during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on KHC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Kraft Heinz from $36.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 31st. TD Cowen cut their price target on Kraft Heinz from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Kraft Heinz from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 1st. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 target price (down previously from $40.00) on shares of Kraft Heinz in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Kraft Heinz from $35.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Kraft Heinz currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.07.

NASDAQ KHC opened at $28.61 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $34.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.77, a PEG ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.47. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 1-year low of $28.31 and a 1-year high of $38.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a 50 day moving average of $30.29 and a 200-day moving average of $32.97.

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in North America and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products under the Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Heinz, Philadelphia, Lunchables, Velveeta, Ore-Ida, Maxwell House, Kool-Aid, Jell-O, Heinz, ABC, Master, Quero, Kraft, Golden Circle, Wattie's, Pudliszki, and Plasmon brands.

