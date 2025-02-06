Greenleaf Trust Has $385,000 Stock Position in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

Greenleaf Trust lifted its position in shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Free Report) by 9.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,866 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,206 shares during the quarter. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $385,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CAG. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Conagra Brands by 7.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,484,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $796,229,000 after buying an additional 1,691,945 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in Conagra Brands by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 12,285,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,048,000 after purchasing an additional 618,096 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Conagra Brands by 1.7% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,514,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,180,000 after purchasing an additional 196,100 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 21,015.0% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 10,654,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,495,000 after purchasing an additional 10,604,367 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 2.0% in the third quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 6,290,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,571,000 after buying an additional 122,590 shares in the last quarter. 83.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on CAG. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Conagra Brands from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Conagra Brands from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Conagra Brands from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Conagra Brands from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $29.00 price target on shares of Conagra Brands in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Conagra Brands presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.33.

Shares of NYSE:CAG opened at $25.10 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $26.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.96. The company has a market capitalization of $11.98 billion, a PE ratio of 24.61, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.28. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.85 and a 52 week high of $33.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.70.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 19th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.02. Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 13.76% and a net margin of 4.13%. The business had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 27th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 27th. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 137.25%.

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products through various retail channels.

