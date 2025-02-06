Greenleaf Trust Has $401,000 Stake in A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS)

Greenleaf Trust grew its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS – Free Report) by 3.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,873 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in A. O. Smith were worth $401,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Waldron Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in A. O. Smith during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new stake in shares of A. O. Smith during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new stake in shares of A. O. Smith in the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of A. O. Smith during the 3rd quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in A. O. Smith by 19.8% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 812 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. 76.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get A. O. Smith alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on AOS shares. StockNews.com raised shares of A. O. Smith from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of A. O. Smith in a research report on Saturday, February 1st. Oppenheimer cut their price target on A. O. Smith from $88.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 31st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on A. O. Smith from $90.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of A. O. Smith from $82.00 to $81.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, A. O. Smith currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.86.

A. O. Smith Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE:AOS opened at $65.65 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $9.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.08, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s 50 day moving average is $70.21 and its 200 day moving average is $76.81. A. O. Smith Co. has a 12-month low of $64.94 and a 12-month high of $92.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.05). A. O. Smith had a return on equity of 28.87% and a net margin of 13.98%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that A. O. Smith Co. will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A. O. Smith Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 31st. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.47%.

A. O. Smith Company Profile

(Free Report)

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, heat pumps, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; boilers for hospitals, schools, hotels, and other large commercial buildings, as well as homes, apartments, and condominiums; and water treatment products comprising point-of-entry water softeners, well water solutions, and whole-home water filtration products, and point-of-use carbon and reverse osmosis products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AOS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for A. O. Smith Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for A. O. Smith and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.