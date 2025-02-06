Greenleaf Trust Has $414,000 Position in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM)

Greenleaf Trust raised its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Free Report) by 6.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,783 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Howmet Aerospace were worth $414,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in Howmet Aerospace by 859.7% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 6,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $670,000 after acquiring an additional 5,485 shares during the period. Riverstone Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace in the fourth quarter valued at about $515,000. SYM FINANCIAL Corp increased its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 2,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 13,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,423,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in Howmet Aerospace during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $352,000. Institutional investors own 90.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Howmet Aerospace alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HWM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. KeyCorp downgraded Howmet Aerospace from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $100.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $113.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $128.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $103.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Howmet Aerospace has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $115.71.

Howmet Aerospace Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of NYSE:HWM opened at $127.89 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $117.36 and its 200-day moving average is $105.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 2.24. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a 52 week low of $57.66 and a 52 week high of $129.10. The company has a market capitalization of $51.96 billion, a PE ratio of 48.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.50.

Howmet Aerospace Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 7th. This is a positive change from Howmet Aerospace’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.31%. Howmet Aerospace’s payout ratio is 12.21%.

Howmet Aerospace Company Profile

(Free Report)

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Howmet Aerospace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Howmet Aerospace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.