Greenleaf Trust Increases Stake in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

Greenleaf Trust boosted its stake in shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,013 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $344,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. UMB Bank n.a. grew its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 70.5% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Reston Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Snap-on during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Brooklyn Investment Group purchased a new stake in Snap-on during the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Snap-on in the third quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA raised its stake in shares of Snap-on by 38.2% in the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 217 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Snap-on alerts:

Snap-on Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of SNA stock opened at $357.61 on Thursday. Snap-on Incorporated has a 1-year low of $252.98 and a 1-year high of $373.89. The company has a market cap of $18.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.41, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 4.18 and a quick ratio of 3.14. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $349.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $318.38.

Snap-on Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 21st were given a dividend of $2.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 21st. This is a boost from Snap-on’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.86. This represents a $8.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.06%.

Several brokerages have commented on SNA. Roth Mkm lifted their price objective on shares of Snap-on from $324.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Snap-on from $255.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $360.00 price objective on shares of Snap-on in a research note on Monday. Tigress Financial upped their target price on Snap-on from $336.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Snap-on from $290.00 to $347.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $347.40.

Read Our Latest Report on SNA

Insider Buying and Selling at Snap-on

In other Snap-on news, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 21,783 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $354.83, for a total transaction of $7,729,261.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 769,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $273,126,134.54. This represents a 2.75 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP June C. Lemerand sold 3,500 shares of Snap-on stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $362.86, for a total value of $1,270,010.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,289 shares in the company, valued at $830,586.54. This represents a 60.46 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,192 shares of company stock valued at $11,400,978 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Snap-on Profile

(Free Report)

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Snap-on Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap-on and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.