Greenleaf Trust Increases Stock Holdings in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR)

Greenleaf Trust boosted its holdings in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR – Free Report) by 15.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,160 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the quarter. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Extra Space Storage were worth $323,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Extra Space Storage during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Extra Space Storage in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Continuum Advisory LLC increased its position in Extra Space Storage by 68.1% during the third quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 311 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in Extra Space Storage during the third quarter worth approximately $129,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 861 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. 99.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on EXR shares. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $175.00 target price on shares of Extra Space Storage in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Scotiabank raised Extra Space Storage from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $167.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Extra Space Storage from $192.00 to $184.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Extra Space Storage from $167.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Extra Space Storage from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $174.00.

In other news, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.01, for a total transaction of $1,110,075.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 16,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,470,286.90. This trade represents a 31.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Diane Olmstead sold 3,081 shares of Extra Space Storage stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.56, for a total transaction of $507,009.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $967,119.12. This trade represents a 34.39 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.36% of the company’s stock.

EXR opened at $155.00 on Thursday. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a twelve month low of $131.02 and a twelve month high of $184.87. The firm has a market cap of $32.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.58, a PEG ratio of 7.67 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $154.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $164.39.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 16th were paid a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 16th. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.18%. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio is presently 169.63%.

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned and/or operated 3,714 self-storage stores in 42 states and Washington, DC The Company's stores comprise approximately 2.6 million units and approximately 283.0 million square feet of rentable space operating under the Extra Space, Life Storage and Storage Express brands.

