Greenleaf Trust Purchases 26 Shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NASDAQ:DPZ)

Greenleaf Trust raised its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NASDAQ:DPZ – Free Report) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 854 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Domino’s Pizza were worth $358,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the 3rd quarter valued at $549,399,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 278.2% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 11,060 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $4,643,000 after buying an additional 8,136 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 1.0% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 229,099 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $98,545,000 after buying an additional 2,201 shares during the period. Commerce Bank lifted its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 17.7% in the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 9,354 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $4,024,000 after acquiring an additional 1,404 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new stake in Domino’s Pizza during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,154,000. 94.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Domino’s Pizza

In other Domino’s Pizza news, EVP Kevin Scott Morris sold 2,646 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $459.00, for a total value of $1,214,514.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $902,394. This trade represents a 57.37 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have weighed in on DPZ. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $510.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $450.00 to $420.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 11th. BTIG Research cut their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $580.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $510.00 to $496.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $582.00 to $557.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $502.33.

Domino’s Pizza Price Performance

DPZ stock opened at $454.75 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.90. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a 1-year low of $396.06 and a 1-year high of $542.75. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $438.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $430.95.

About Domino’s Pizza

Domino’s Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. It offers pizzas under the Domino’s brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

