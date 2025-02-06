Greenleaf Trust Raises Position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Greenleaf Trust grew its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 220.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,667 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,711 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $346,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SCHD. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. boosted its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 26,820,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $732,722,000 after acquiring an additional 17,880,000 shares in the last quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 159.8% in the 4th quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,062,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,220,000 after purchasing an additional 6,804,908 shares in the last quarter. Keystone Financial Planning Inc. grew its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 188.6% during the 4th quarter. Keystone Financial Planning Inc. now owns 5,365,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,589,000 after purchasing an additional 3,506,729 shares during the last quarter. LVW Advisors LLC increased its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 203.4% during the 4th quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 3,597,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,287,000 after purchasing an additional 2,412,003 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 192.7% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,038,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,018,000 after buying an additional 2,000,527 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SCHD opened at $27.95 on Thursday. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $25.16 and a 52 week high of $29.72. The stock has a market cap of $19.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.04 and a beta of 0.74. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $27.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.97.

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

