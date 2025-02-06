Greenleaf Trust Raises Stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPT)

Greenleaf Trust raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPT – Free Report) by 66.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,840 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,740 shares during the quarter. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF were worth $443,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 134.1% during the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 5,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after buying an additional 2,958 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after acquiring an additional 639 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 72.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 16,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $619,000 after acquiring an additional 6,900 shares during the last quarter. Beck Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 30.0% during the third quarter. Beck Capital Management LLC now owns 11,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after purchasing an additional 2,602 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 4.5% in the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 263,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,915,000 after purchasing an additional 11,395 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF Price Performance

Shares of RSPT opened at $39.15 on Thursday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF has a 1-year low of $32.03 and a 1-year high of $39.92. The company has a market capitalization of $4.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.99 and a beta of 1.69. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.48.

About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (RSPT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 technology companies. RSPT was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

