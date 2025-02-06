Greenleaf Trust Raises Stock Holdings in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW)

Greenleaf Trust grew its stake in shares of Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW – Free Report) by 9.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,805 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 335 shares during the quarter. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Lamb Weston were worth $254,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lamb Weston by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 128,377 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $8,579,000 after buying an additional 3,875 shares during the last quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC boosted its position in Lamb Weston by 18.8% in the fourth quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 3,873 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 613 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank AB grew its stake in shares of Lamb Weston by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 52,418 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,503,000 after purchasing an additional 2,439 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of Lamb Weston by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 9,306 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $622,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 24,958 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,668,000 after buying an additional 2,970 shares during the last quarter. 89.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Lamb Weston

In related news, Director Robert A. Niblock acquired 3,000 shares of Lamb Weston stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $60.94 per share, with a total value of $182,820.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 26,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,609,181.64. The trade was a 12.82 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Charles A. Blixt acquired 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $63.25 per share, for a total transaction of $75,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,453,611.50. This trade represents a 5.51 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Lamb Weston from $87.00 to $69.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Lamb Weston in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Lamb Weston in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $81.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Lamb Weston from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Lamb Weston from $80.00 to $68.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lamb Weston currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.00.

Lamb Weston Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of LW opened at $59.05 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $8.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.53. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $52.99 and a 1 year high of $107.50. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.71.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 19th. The specialty retailer reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.35). The company had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.67 billion. Lamb Weston had a net margin of 5.80% and a return on equity of 27.82%. The business’s revenue was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.45 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lamb Weston Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be paid a $0.37 dividend. This is an increase from Lamb Weston’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 31st. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.51%. Lamb Weston’s payout ratio is presently 58.50%.

About Lamb Weston

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets frozen potato products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. It offers frozen potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as under various customer labels.

