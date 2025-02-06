Greenleaf Trust Raises Stock Position in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF)

Greenleaf Trust boosted its stake in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF – Free Report) by 5.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,054 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Cincinnati Financial were worth $295,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 26.7% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,782,221 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $787,076,000 after acquiring an additional 1,218,919 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 583.2% during the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 385,918 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $52,531,000 after purchasing an additional 329,435 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 49.5% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 445,337 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $60,619,000 after purchasing an additional 147,542 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 3,381.8% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 140,768 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $20,228,000 after purchasing an additional 136,725 shares during the period. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 1,711.7% in the fourth quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 103,505 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $14,874,000 after buying an additional 97,792 shares during the last quarter. 65.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cincinnati Financial alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Dirk J. Debbink bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $157.19 per share, with a total value of $157,190.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 54,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,566,855. The trade was a 1.87 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.83% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on CINF shares. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $116.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on Cincinnati Financial from $152.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on Cincinnati Financial from $149.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.33.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on CINF

Cincinnati Financial Stock Performance

NASDAQ CINF opened at $136.77 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $145.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $139.90. The firm has a market cap of $21.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.71. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $104.78 and a twelve month high of $161.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Cincinnati Financial Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.87 per share. This is a positive change from Cincinnati Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 24th. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.88%.

Cincinnati Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. It operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CINF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cincinnati Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cincinnati Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.