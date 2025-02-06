Greenleaf Trust Reduces Stock Holdings in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW)

Greenleaf Trust lessened its stake in shares of Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,247 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 95 shares during the quarter. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Arrow Electronics were worth $367,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new stake in Arrow Electronics during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new position in Arrow Electronics during the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new position in shares of Arrow Electronics in the 3rd quarter valued at $73,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in Arrow Electronics in the 3rd quarter valued at $78,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Arrow Electronics during the 3rd quarter worth $88,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Arrow Electronics alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Arrow Electronics from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Arrow Electronics from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on Arrow Electronics from $141.00 to $120.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 1st.

Arrow Electronics Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of Arrow Electronics stock opened at $115.02 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market cap of $6.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.84 and a beta of 1.26. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $108.51 and a 52-week high of $137.80. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $116.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $123.60.

Arrow Electronics Company Profile

(Free Report)

Arrow Electronics, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Arrow Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arrow Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.