Greenleaf Trust Reduces Stock Holdings in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Greenleaf Trust lowered its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Free Report) by 50.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,316 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 2,322 shares during the quarter. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $262,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TROW. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC grew its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 90.9% during the 3rd quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 231 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 54.7% in the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 294 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group during the third quarter worth about $37,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 866.7% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 348 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new position in T. Rowe Price Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.39% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at T. Rowe Price Group

In other news, VP Andrew Justin Mackenzi Thomson sold 4,047 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.35, for a total transaction of $499,197.45. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 119,577 shares in the company, valued at $14,749,822.95. The trade was a 3.27 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TROW. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $129.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $112.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $116.00 to $115.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Barclays dropped their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $115.00 to $113.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, TD Cowen reduced their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $120.00 to $116.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $115.82.

T. Rowe Price Group Trading Down 4.2 %

NASDAQ:TROW opened at $110.70 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $116.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $112.65. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $100.49 and a 12 month high of $125.81. The firm has a market cap of $24.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.44.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The asset manager reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.20 by ($0.08). T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 20.35% and a net margin of 30.35%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.72 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 9.42 earnings per share for the current year.

T. Rowe Price Group Company Profile

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

