Greenleaf Trust Sells 116,506 Shares of Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD)

Greenleaf Trust reduced its position in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Free Report) by 83.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 23,748 shares of the company’s stock after selling 116,506 shares during the quarter. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery were worth $251,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Warner Bros. Discovery by 3.1% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,579,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,281,000 after purchasing an additional 78,653 shares in the last quarter. Hauser Brothers GmbH raised its holdings in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 56.1% during the 3rd quarter. Hauser Brothers GmbH now owns 1,225,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,106,000 after buying an additional 440,000 shares in the last quarter. Private Management Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 37.7% during the 3rd quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 6,886,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,811,000 after buying an additional 1,886,868 shares during the last quarter. Erste Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in Warner Bros. Discovery in the third quarter valued at about $1,474,000. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Warner Bros. Discovery in the third quarter valued at about $588,000. 59.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Warner Bros. Discovery alerts:

Insider Activity at Warner Bros. Discovery

In related news, insider Savalle Sims sold 169,436 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.36, for a total transaction of $2,094,228.96. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 599,317 shares in the company, valued at $7,407,558.12. The trade was a 22.04 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Warner Bros. Discovery Trading Up 1.3 %

WBD opened at $10.19 on Thursday. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.64 and a twelve month high of $12.70. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.46 and a 200-day moving average of $8.96. The stock has a market cap of $25.00 billion, a PE ratio of -2.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.36 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $9.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.79 billion. Warner Bros. Discovery had a negative return on equity of 27.56% and a negative net margin of 28.34%. The business’s revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.17) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. will post -4.33 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on WBD shares. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Warner Bros. Discovery from $9.50 to $10.75 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.76.

View Our Latest Analysis on WBD

Warner Bros. Discovery Profile

(Free Report)

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Studios, Network, and DTC. The Studios segment produces and releases feature films for initial exhibition in theaters; produces and licenses television programs to its networks and third parties and direct-to-consumer services; distributes films and television programs to various third parties and internal television; and offers streaming services and distribution through the home entertainment market, themed experience licensing, and interactive gaming.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WBD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Warner Bros. Discovery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Warner Bros. Discovery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.