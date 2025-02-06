Greenleaf Trust Sells 125 Shares of WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC)

Greenleaf Trust trimmed its holdings in shares of WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC – Free Report) by 5.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,276 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 125 shares during the quarter. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in WESCO International were worth $412,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of WESCO International by 3.0% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 762,653 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $128,143,000 after acquiring an additional 22,080 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC raised its holdings in WESCO International by 341.8% during the 3rd quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 258,486 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,420,000 after purchasing an additional 199,975 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of WESCO International by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 194,979 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,753,000 after purchasing an additional 2,923 shares during the period. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc boosted its stake in shares of WESCO International by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc now owns 186,081 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,258,000 after purchasing an additional 983 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of WESCO International by 142.8% during the third quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 30,063 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,050,000 after buying an additional 17,682 shares during the period. 93.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WESCO International Stock Performance

NYSE WCC opened at $186.33 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $189.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $179.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.29. WESCO International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $132.37 and a 1 year high of $216.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.13 billion, a PE ratio of 14.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 2.01.

WESCO International Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th were paid a dividend of $0.4125 per share. This represents a $1.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 13th. WESCO International’s dividend payout ratio is 13.21%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on WCC. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of WESCO International from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. StockNews.com upgraded WESCO International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on WESCO International from $215.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Stephens increased their price target on WESCO International from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of WESCO International from $186.00 to $199.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, WESCO International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $215.88.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP William Clayton Geary sold 2,829 shares of WESCO International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.73, for a total transaction of $582,010.17. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,213,510.99. The trade was a 7.47 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO David S. Schulz sold 14,938 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.55, for a total value of $3,085,443.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 104,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,578,485.05. This represents a 12.51 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

WESCO International Company Profile

WESCO International, Inc provides business-to-business distribution, logistics services, and supply chain solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Electrical & Electronic Solutions (EES), Communications & Security Solutions (CSS), and Utility and Broadband Solutions (UBS).

Further Reading

