Greenleaf Trust Sells 14,376 Shares of Woodside Energy Group Ltd (NYSE:WDS)

Greenleaf Trust lessened its holdings in Woodside Energy Group Ltd (NYSE:WDS – Free Report) by 46.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,417 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,376 shares during the quarter. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Woodside Energy Group were worth $256,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC raised its stake in Woodside Energy Group by 92.2% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,023,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,879,000 after purchasing an additional 970,640 shares in the last quarter. XY Capital Ltd raised its position in shares of Woodside Energy Group by 554.0% in the third quarter. XY Capital Ltd now owns 334,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,773,000 after buying an additional 283,633 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of Woodside Energy Group by 154.0% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 308,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,319,000 after buying an additional 187,033 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Woodside Energy Group by 148.6% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 137,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,354,000 after buying an additional 82,161 shares during the period. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP grew its position in Woodside Energy Group by 81.8% during the third quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 171,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,950,000 after buying an additional 76,967 shares in the last quarter. 3.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Woodside Energy Group alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Bank of America raised Woodside Energy Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Woodside Energy Group Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:WDS opened at $15.64 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.24. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $15.56 and a 200-day moving average of $16.41. Woodside Energy Group Ltd has a 12 month low of $14.34 and a 12 month high of $21.38.

Woodside Energy Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Woodside Energy Group Ltd engages in the exploration, evaluation, development, production, and marketing of hydrocarbons in the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Americas, and the Europe. The company produces liquefied natural gas, pipeline gas, crude oil and condensate, and natural gas liquids. It holds interests in the Pluto LNG, North West Shelf, Wheatstone and Julimar-Brunello, Bass Strait, Ngujima-Yin FPSO, Okha FPSO, Pyrenees FPSO, Macedon, Shenzi, Mad dog, Greater Angostura, as well as Scarborough, Sangomar, Trion, Calypso, Browse, Liard, Atlantis, Woodside Solar opportunity, and Sunrise and Troubadour.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WDS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Woodside Energy Group Ltd (NYSE:WDS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Woodside Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Woodside Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.