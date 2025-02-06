Greenleaf Trust Sells 184 Shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

Greenleaf Trust lowered its holdings in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Free Report) by 3.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,598 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 184 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Hologic were worth $331,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HOLX. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hologic in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,212,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Hologic in the 2nd quarter valued at $100,000. Czech National Bank lifted its position in shares of Hologic by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 47,316 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,854,000 after acquiring an additional 2,843 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hologic by 17.9% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,832 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marcum Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Hologic in the third quarter worth $202,000. Institutional investors own 94.73% of the company’s stock.

In other Hologic news, COO Essex D. Mitchell sold 24,856 shares of Hologic stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.34, for a total transaction of $1,897,507.04. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 27,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,134,237.38. The trade was a 47.06 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.88% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of HOLX stock opened at $72.80 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $72.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.95. Hologic, Inc. has a 12 month low of $68.61 and a 12 month high of $84.67. The company has a current ratio of 3.69, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.86, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.98.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.01. Hologic had a net margin of 19.59% and a return on equity of 19.79%. Equities research analysts forecast that Hologic, Inc. will post 4.28 EPS for the current year.

HOLX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Hologic in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Hologic from $84.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Hologic from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Hologic in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com raised Hologic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $88.92.

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment. The company operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. It provides Aptima molecular diagnostic assays to detect the infectious microorganisms; Aptima viral load assays for Hepatitis B virus, Hepatitis C virus, human immunodeficiency virus, and human cytomegalo virus; Aptima bacterial vaginosis and candida vaginitis assays for the diagnosis of vaginitis; Aptima SARS-CoV-2 and Panther Fusion SARS-CoV-2 assays to detect SARS-CoV-2; ThinPrep System for cytology applications; and Rapid Fetal Fibronectin Test that assists physicians in assessing the risk of pre-term birth.

