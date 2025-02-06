Greenleaf Trust Sells 2,627 Shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Greenleaf Trust trimmed its position in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Free Report) by 72.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,002 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 2,627 shares during the quarter. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $436,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 51.8% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,008 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $438,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Ulta Beauty by 1,455.0% in the 4th quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 21,972 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $9,556,000 after purchasing an additional 20,559 shares during the last quarter. Coerente Capital Management boosted its position in Ulta Beauty by 18.8% in the fourth quarter. Coerente Capital Management now owns 36,864 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $16,033,000 after buying an additional 5,830 shares in the last quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 832 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $362,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caprock Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 4,654 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,024,000 after buying an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. 90.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ULTA stock opened at $410.67 on Thursday. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 1 year low of $318.17 and a 1 year high of $574.76. The company’s 50-day moving average is $416.81 and its 200-day moving average is $386.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.04 billion, a PE ratio of 16.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.28.

Ulta Beauty ( NASDAQ:ULTA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 5th. The specialty retailer reported $5.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.45 by $0.69. The firm had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 10.58% and a return on equity of 51.95%. The business’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.07 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 23.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $500.00 to $538.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Ulta Beauty from $472.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $450.00 to $457.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $505.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $470.00 to $490.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $459.22.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a specialty beauty retailer in the United States. The company offers branded and private label beauty products, including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools through its Ulta Beauty stores, shop-in-shops, Ulta.com website, and its mobile applications.

