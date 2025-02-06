Greenleaf Trust Sells 452 Shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Greenleaf Trust trimmed its holdings in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,029 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 452 shares during the quarter. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $395,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WY. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Weyerhaeuser during the second quarter valued at $1,153,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the second quarter valued at about $633,000. Czech National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 6.7% in the third quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 148,161 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,017,000 after purchasing an additional 9,246 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 6.3% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 12,267 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $415,000 after buying an additional 731 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. bought a new position in Weyerhaeuser during the third quarter valued at approximately $262,000. 82.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of WY stock opened at $30.34 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $29.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.92. Weyerhaeuser has a 52-week low of $26.73 and a 52-week high of $36.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.16 and a beta of 1.42.

Weyerhaeuser ( NYSE:WY Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.04. Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 3.86% and a net margin of 5.56%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Weyerhaeuser will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 29th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 29th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.64%. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio is currently 145.46%.

WY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a research note on Monday. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $34.00 to $33.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 6th. Cibc World Mkts raised Weyerhaeuser from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Weyerhaeuser from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.00.

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

