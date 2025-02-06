Greenleaf Trust Sells 4,703 Shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI)

Greenleaf Trust cut its holdings in shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Free Report) by 33.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,416 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,703 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in VICI Properties were worth $275,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of VICI Properties by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 55,548,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,873,869,000 after purchasing an additional 1,164,717 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 2.2% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 28,475,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $945,712,000 after buying an additional 608,696 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of VICI Properties by 7.0% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,823,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,847,000 after acquiring an additional 770,195 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 599.3% during the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 8,936,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,685,000 after acquiring an additional 7,658,819 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in VICI Properties by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,209,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,848,000 after purchasing an additional 26,990 shares during the period. 97.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VICI Properties Stock Performance

Shares of VICI stock opened at $29.94 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $29.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.48. VICI Properties Inc. has a one year low of $27.08 and a one year high of $34.29. The stock has a market cap of $31.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 2.61.

VICI Properties Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 17th were issued a dividend of $0.4325 per share. This represents a $1.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.78%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 17th. VICI Properties’s payout ratio is currently 64.07%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays dropped their price target on VICI Properties from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Wedbush lowered VICI Properties from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Mizuho reduced their price target on VICI Properties from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. KeyCorp reiterated a “sector weight” rating on shares of VICI Properties in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of VICI Properties in a report on Monday, January 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.22.

VICI Properties Company Profile

VICI Properties Inc is an S&P 500 experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including Caesars Palace Las Vegas, MGM Grand and the Venetian Resort Las Vegas, three of the most iconic entertainment facilities on the Las Vegas Strip.

