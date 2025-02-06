Greenleaf Trust Sells 5,668 Shares of Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DOC)

Greenleaf Trust lowered its stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DOC – Free Report) by 29.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,294 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,668 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Healthpeak Properties were worth $269,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp acquired a new position in Healthpeak Properties during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,093,576,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Healthpeak Properties during the third quarter worth approximately $403,898,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Healthpeak Properties during the third quarter worth approximately $230,988,000. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC bought a new position in shares of Healthpeak Properties in the 3rd quarter worth $175,697,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. bought a new stake in Healthpeak Properties during the 3rd quarter valued at $102,615,000. Institutional investors own 93.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DOC opened at $20.07 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50-day moving average is $20.63 and its 200 day moving average is $21.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.31. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.01 and a fifty-two week high of $23.26.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a $0.305 dividend. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.08%. This is a boost from Healthpeak Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. Healthpeak Properties’s payout ratio is presently 348.57%.

DOC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Healthpeak Properties from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Healthpeak Properties from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. StockNews.com cut Healthpeak Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Healthpeak Properties from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.15.

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns, operates, and develops high-quality real estate for healthcare discovery and delivery.

