Greenleaf Trust Sells 68 Shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Greenleaf Trust lowered its position in shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Free Report) by 5.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,261 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 68 shares during the quarter. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $263,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Empirical Finance LLC increased its stake in Align Technology by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 2,486 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $632,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 5.6% in the third quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 1,042 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Align Technology by 6.6% in the third quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. raised its holdings in Align Technology by 51.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 185 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beech Hill Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Align Technology by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. now owns 11,632 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,425,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Align Technology alerts:

Align Technology Price Performance

NASDAQ:ALGN opened at $216.36 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $222.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $226.22. The company has a market capitalization of $16.15 billion, a PE ratio of 36.92, a P/E/G ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 1.67. Align Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $196.09 and a 1-year high of $335.40.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Align Technology ( NASDAQ:ALGN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by ($0.47). Align Technology had a return on equity of 13.99% and a net margin of 11.15%. Equities analysts anticipate that Align Technology, Inc. will post 7.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $285.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Align Technology in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Mizuho initiated coverage on Align Technology in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $295.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Align Technology from $285.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Align Technology from $270.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Align Technology presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $271.70.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ALGN

Align Technology Company Profile

(Free Report)

Align Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners, and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists in the United States, Switzerland, and internationally. The company's Clear Aligner segment offers comprehensive products, including Invisalign comprehensive package that addresses the orthodontic needs of younger patients, such as mandibular advancement, compliance indicators, and compensation for tooth eruption; and Invisalign First Phase I and Invisalign First Comprehensive Phase 2 package for younger patients generally between the ages of six and ten years, which is a mixture of primary/baby and permanent teeth.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Align Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Align Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.