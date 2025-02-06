Greenleaf Trust Sells 7,003 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

Greenleaf Trust cut its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) by 67.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,454 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,003 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $307,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. SpiderRock Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the third quarter valued at about $629,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. EdgeRock Capital LLC now owns 67,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,132,000 after buying an additional 3,371 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 634,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,937,000 after buying an additional 43,846 shares in the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 42.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 38,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,516,000 after acquiring an additional 11,432 shares during the period. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 149.9% during the 3rd quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 6,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $581,000 after acquiring an additional 3,819 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS:USMV opened at $93.12 on Thursday. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $47.44 and a 1 year high of $55.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.30 and a beta of 0.59. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $90.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $90.51.

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

