Greenleaf Trust Takes $424,000 Position in UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI)

Greenleaf Trust acquired a new position in shares of UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,768 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $424,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in UFPI. UMB Bank n.a. grew its holdings in shares of UFP Industries by 300.0% during the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 192 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in UFP Industries by 31.8% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 315 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new position in UFP Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $70,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in UFP Industries by 25.8% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 644 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of UFP Industries during the third quarter valued at $94,000. Institutional investors own 81.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on UFPI shares. StockNews.com upgraded UFP Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $155.00 price target on shares of UFP Industries in a research note on Monday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $148.00.

In related news, CEO Matthew J. Missad sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.03, for a total transaction of $1,965,450.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 314,450 shares in the company, valued at $41,202,383.50. This represents a 4.55 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director William G. Currie sold 5,700 shares of UFP Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.59, for a total value of $721,563.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 61,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,739,712.60. The trade was a 8.53 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ UFPI opened at $116.93 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.10 billion, a PE ratio of 16.08 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 3.25, a current ratio of 4.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. UFP Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $107.25 and a twelve month high of $141.33. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $119.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $123.95.

UFP Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets wood and non-wood composites, and other materials in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through Retail, Packaging, and Construction segments. The Retail segment offers treated lumber products, including decking, fencing, lattice, and other products; pressure-treated and fire-retardant products used primarily for outdoor decking environments; and lawn and garden products, consisting of wood and vinyl fencing options, garden beds and planters, pergolas, picnic tables, and other landscaping products.

