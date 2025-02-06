Greenleaf Trust Trims Holdings in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Greenleaf Trust reduced its holdings in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Free Report) by 5.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,109 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after selling 890 shares during the quarter. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $384,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of HAL. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Halliburton by 48.2% in the 4th quarter. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd now owns 71,797 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $1,931,000 after purchasing an additional 23,340 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 56.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 157,085 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $4,563,000 after acquiring an additional 56,707 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 23.1% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 16,782,174 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $487,522,000 after buying an additional 3,150,986 shares during the period. Quest Partners LLC boosted its position in Halliburton by 2,418.9% in the third quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 78,387 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $2,277,000 after purchasing an additional 75,275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Semanteon Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Halliburton during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,181,000. 85.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Barclays reduced their price objective on Halliburton from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Piper Sandler began coverage on Halliburton in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Halliburton from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Halliburton from $39.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Halliburton currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $37.42.

Halliburton Stock Performance

NYSE:HAL opened at $26.30 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $23.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.29, a PEG ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 1.89. Halliburton has a 1 year low of $25.21 and a 1 year high of $41.56. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.54.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The oilfield services company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.02). Halliburton had a return on equity of 26.03% and a net margin of 10.90%. The business had revenue of $5.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.79 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Halliburton will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Halliburton Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 4th were issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 4th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.03%.

About Halliburton

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates through two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; and completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems.

