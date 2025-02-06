Greenleaf Trust Trims Stake in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS)

Greenleaf Trust cut its stake in shares of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Free Report) by 4.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,805 shares of the company’s stock after selling 243 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Hasbro were worth $269,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hasbro during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in Hasbro by 224.8% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 432 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in Hasbro during the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new position in shares of Hasbro in the third quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Ashton Thomas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hasbro in the third quarter worth $49,000. Institutional investors own 91.83% of the company’s stock.

Hasbro Trading Up 3.1 %

Shares of HAS opened at $58.90 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.22 billion, a PE ratio of -12.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 0.64. The company’s fifty day moving average is $59.34 and its 200 day moving average is $64.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.47. Hasbro, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $46.09 and a fifty-two week high of $73.46.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on HAS. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Hasbro from $80.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Hasbro from $59.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Hasbro from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Hasbro from $82.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $80.11.

Insider Transactions at Hasbro

In other news, EVP Matthew Edward Austin sold 1,718 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.06, for a total transaction of $111,773.08. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,396,029.68. The trade was a 4.46 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

About Hasbro

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a toy and game company in the United States, Europe, Canada, Mexico, Latin America, Australia, China, and Hong Kong. The company operates through Consumer Products; Wizards of the Coast and Digital Gaming; Entertainment; and Corporate and Other segments.

