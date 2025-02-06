Greenleaf Trust Trims Stake in Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY)

Greenleaf Trust lessened its position in shares of Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY – Free Report) by 51.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,221 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 18,413 shares during the quarter. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Infosys were worth $377,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in shares of Infosys by 68.8% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 24,339,983 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $542,051,000 after buying an additional 9,923,744 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Infosys by 6,071.1% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,739,830 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $105,556,000 after acquiring an additional 4,663,023 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Infosys in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,039,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Infosys by 186.3% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,186,685 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,697,000 after purchasing an additional 1,422,814 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Infosys by 9.7% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 14,415,018 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $321,022,000 after purchasing an additional 1,271,890 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:INFY opened at $22.29 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.33. Infosys Limited has a 12 month low of $16.04 and a 12 month high of $23.63.

Infosys ( NYSE:INFY Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The technology company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19. Infosys had a return on equity of 31.60% and a net margin of 17.28%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.18 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Infosys Limited will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

INFY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Guggenheim reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Infosys in a research report on Friday, January 17th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Infosys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of Infosys from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Infosys from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, HSBC raised Infosys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.22.

Infosys Ltd. is a digital services and consulting company, which engages in the provision of end-to-end business solutions. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Retail, Communication, Energy, Utilities, Resources, and Services, Manufacturing, Hi-Tech, Life Sciences, and All Other.

