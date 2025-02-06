Guggenheim Lowers Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) Price Target to $150.00

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX – Free Report) had its target price lowered by Guggenheim from $155.00 to $150.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the textile maker’s stock.

CROX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. UBS Group dropped their price target on Crocs from $146.00 to $122.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Crocs from $190.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Monness Crespi & Hardt reduced their target price on shares of Crocs from $170.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Crocs from $150.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Loop Capital lowered shares of Crocs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $150.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.47.

Get Crocs alerts:

View Our Latest Report on CROX

Crocs Trading Down 0.3 %

Insider Activity at Crocs

NASDAQ:CROX opened at $97.00 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $107.51 and its 200 day moving average is $121.02. Crocs has a 12 month low of $94.50 and a 12 month high of $165.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.65 billion, a PE ratio of 7.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

In related news, CFO Susan L. Healy bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $99.70 per share, with a total value of $99,700.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,258,404.40. This trade represents a 4.62 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Crocs

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Crocs by 55.8% in the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 40,192 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $5,820,000 after buying an additional 14,387 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Crocs by 585.5% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,349 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,526,000 after acquiring an additional 20,797 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Crocs by 2,775.6% in the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,908 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,145,000 after acquiring an additional 7,633 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Crocs in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,024,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Crocs during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,076,000. Institutional investors own 93.44% of the company’s stock.

About Crocs

(Get Free Report)

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children under Crocs and HEYDUDE Brand in the United States and internationally. The company offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, slides, flips, wedges, platforms, socks, boots, charms, flip flops, sneakers, and slippers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Crocs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crocs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.