Head to Head Survey: Aspyra (OTCMKTS:APYI) and Kyndryl (NYSE:KD)

Aspyra (OTCMKTS:APYI – Get Free Report) and Kyndryl (NYSE:KD – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation and dividends.

Volatility and Risk

Aspyra has a beta of 1.85, meaning that its stock price is 85% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Kyndryl has a beta of 1.86, meaning that its stock price is 86% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Aspyra and Kyndryl’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aspyra N/A N/A N/A Kyndryl -0.58% -4.09% -0.46%

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aspyra N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Kyndryl $16.05 billion 0.63 -$340.00 million ($0.39) -111.27

This table compares Aspyra and Kyndryl”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Aspyra has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Kyndryl.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

71.5% of Kyndryl shares are held by institutional investors. 23.9% of Aspyra shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.0% of Kyndryl shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Aspyra and Kyndryl, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Aspyra 0 0 0 0 0.00 Kyndryl 0 0 4 0 3.00

Kyndryl has a consensus price target of $39.75, indicating a potential downside of 8.40%. Given Kyndryl’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Kyndryl is more favorable than Aspyra.

Summary

Kyndryl beats Aspyra on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Aspyra

Aspyra Inc. provides health care products and services for the laboratory and imaging marketplaces. It offers engineered workflow solutions that include software, interfaces, hardware, and professional services to various markets comprising specialty labs, reference labs, clinics, hospitals, imaging centers, and orthopedic practices. The company was formerly known as Creative Computer Applications Inc. and changed its name to Aspyra Inc. in November 2005. Aspyra Inc. was founded in 1978 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, Florida.

About Kyndryl

Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. operates as a technology services company and IT infrastructure services provider worldwide. The company offers cloud services; core enterprise and zCloud services; application, data, and artificial intelligence services; digital workplace services; security and resiliency services; and network services and edge services. It serves financial, communications, retail and travel, and automotive industries. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

