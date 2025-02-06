Hello Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MOMO) Receives $8.25 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Hello Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MOMO – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $8.25.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Hello Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Bank of America cut Hello Group from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Hello Group from $5.90 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hello Group by 472.1% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,873 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 3,196 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Hello Group in the second quarter worth about $68,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC raised its position in Hello Group by 30.1% in the fourth quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 14,717 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 3,407 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Hello Group in the third quarter valued at about $125,000. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Hello Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $138,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MOMO opened at $7.12 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.34, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.47. Hello Group has a fifty-two week low of $4.79 and a fifty-two week high of $8.19. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.96.

Hello Group Inc provides mobile-based social and entertainment services in the People's Republic of China. It operates in three segments: Momo, Tantan, and QOOL. The company offers Momo, a mobile application that connects people and facilitates social interactions based on location, interests, and various online recreational activities, including live talent shows, short videos, social games, as well as other video- and audio-based interactive experiences, such as online parties, mobile karaoke and user participated reality shows; Tantan, a social and dating application; and other applications under the Hertz, Soulchill, Duidui, and Tietie names.

