Hello Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MOMO) Receives $8.25 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Hello Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MOMO – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $8.25.
A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Hello Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Bank of America cut Hello Group from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Hello Group from $5.90 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Hello Group Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ MOMO opened at $7.12 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.34, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.47. Hello Group has a fifty-two week low of $4.79 and a fifty-two week high of $8.19. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.96.
Hello Group Company Profile
Hello Group Inc provides mobile-based social and entertainment services in the People's Republic of China. It operates in three segments: Momo, Tantan, and QOOL. The company offers Momo, a mobile application that connects people and facilitates social interactions based on location, interests, and various online recreational activities, including live talent shows, short videos, social games, as well as other video- and audio-based interactive experiences, such as online parties, mobile karaoke and user participated reality shows; Tantan, a social and dating application; and other applications under the Hertz, Soulchill, Duidui, and Tietie names.
Further Reading
