Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) Shares Sold by Greenleaf Trust

Greenleaf Trust lessened its holdings in shares of Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Free Report) by 13.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,247 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 492 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Hess were worth $432,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Hess by 58.9% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,753,126 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $509,675,000 after purchasing an additional 1,391,311 shares during the period. HBK Investments L P raised its position in shares of Hess by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter. HBK Investments L P now owns 7,117,820 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $966,600,000 after buying an additional 1,017,720 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Hess by 31.0% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,318,822 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $450,696,000 after acquiring an additional 785,270 shares during the period. Holocene Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Hess in the third quarter valued at approximately $75,126,000. Finally, ING Groep NV increased its stake in shares of Hess by 267.8% during the third quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 533,264 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $72,417,000 after acquiring an additional 388,273 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.51% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup upped their target price on Hess from $145.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Hess from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $151.00 to $193.00 in a report on Monday, December 9th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Hess from $173.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Pickering Energy Partners raised shares of Hess to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Hess in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hess currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $170.50.

Hess Stock Performance

Shares of HES opened at $142.75 on Thursday. Hess Co. has a one year low of $123.79 and a one year high of $163.98. The company has a 50-day moving average of $140.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $139.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market cap of $43.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.86 and a beta of 1.17.

Hess (NYSE:HES – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.32. Hess had a net margin of 21.27% and a return on equity of 26.32%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Hess Co. will post 7.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Hess Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 16th were paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 16th. Hess’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.22%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO John B. Hess sold 92,894 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.80, for a total value of $13,729,733.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 229,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,914,927. This represents a 28.82 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 9.76% of the company’s stock.

Hess Company Profile

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates in two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Guyana, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities principally offshore Guyana, the U.S.

