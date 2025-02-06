Hess (NYSE:HES) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Hess (NYSE:HES – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Pickering Energy Partners upgraded Hess to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Hess from $145.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Hess from $173.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of Hess from $149.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Hess from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $151.00 to $193.00 in a report on Monday, December 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $170.50.

HES opened at $142.75 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $43.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.86 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $140.49 and its 200 day moving average is $139.02. Hess has a fifty-two week low of $123.79 and a fifty-two week high of $163.98.

Hess (NYSE:HES – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.32. Hess had a return on equity of 26.32% and a net margin of 21.27%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Hess will post 7.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hess

In related news, CEO John B. Hess sold 92,894 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.80, for a total transaction of $13,729,733.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 229,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,914,927. This represents a 28.82 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 9.76% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hess by 61.4% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,478 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $193,000 after acquiring an additional 562 shares during the last quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. purchased a new stake in Hess in the 4th quarter worth about $13,285,000. Metis Global Partners LLC lifted its stake in Hess by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 12,466 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,658,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Hess by 23.2% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,618 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $481,000 after buying an additional 681 shares during the period. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Hess during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $335,000. 88.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Hess

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates in two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Guyana, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities principally offshore Guyana, the U.S.

