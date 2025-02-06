HF Sinclair Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:DINO)

HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO – Get Free Report) saw some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Traders purchased 10,279 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 803% compared to the typical daily volume of 1,138 call options.

In other HF Sinclair news, CFO Atanas H. Atanasov bought 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $37.96 per share, with a total value of $265,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 71,927 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,730,348.92. This trade represents a 10.78 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Matrix Trust Co increased its stake in HF Sinclair by 122.4% during the 3rd quarter. Matrix Trust Co now owns 576 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the period. Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new stake in shares of HF Sinclair during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Sugar Maple Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of HF Sinclair in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Millburn Ridgefield Corp acquired a new position in HF Sinclair in the third quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Coastline Trust Co bought a new stake in HF Sinclair during the third quarter worth about $55,000. 88.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE DINO opened at $38.03 on Thursday. HF Sinclair has a one year low of $33.47 and a one year high of $64.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market cap of $7.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.47 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $36.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.25.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on DINO shares. UBS Group decreased their price target on HF Sinclair from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of HF Sinclair from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $53.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on HF Sinclair from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 16th. TD Cowen reduced their target price on HF Sinclair from $43.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on HF Sinclair from $51.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, HF Sinclair has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.00.

HF Sinclair Corporation operates as an independent energy company. The company produces and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, renewable diesel, specialty lubricant products, specialty chemicals, specialty and modified asphalt, and others. It owns and operates refineries located in Kansas, Oklahoma, New Mexico, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming; and markets its refined products principally in the Southwest United States and Rocky Mountains, Pacific Northwest, and in other neighboring Plains states.

