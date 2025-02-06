HFG Advisors Inc. Invests $218,000 in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

HFG Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 940 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AVGO. Castleview Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 1,030.8% during the 3rd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 147 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Broadcom by 900.0% in the third quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 150 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. JDM Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Broadcom by 1,323.1% during the third quarter. JDM Financial Group LLC now owns 185 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the period. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Broadcom during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Tsfg LLC raised its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 1,073.7% in the third quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 223 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the period. 76.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.96, for a total transaction of $10,798,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 842,836 shares in the company, valued at $202,246,926.56. The trade was a 5.07 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Harry L. You sold 6,540 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $1,569,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 30,450 shares in the company, valued at $7,308,000. This represents a 17.68 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 191,278 shares of company stock worth $44,964,800. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Broadcom Trading Up 4.3 %

NASDAQ AVGO opened at $232.00 on Thursday. Broadcom Inc. has a 12-month low of $119.76 and a 12-month high of $251.88. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $215.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $183.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market cap of $1.09 trillion, a P/E ratio of 189.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.02.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 12th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $14.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.07 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 28.00% and a net margin of 11.43%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 51.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.98 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Broadcom Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 23rd were given a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. This is a positive change from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is currently 192.50%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AVGO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Broadcom from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Broadcom from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. TD Cowen upped their target price on Broadcom from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Broadcom from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $225.04.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

