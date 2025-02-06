Hillman Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:HLMN) Shares Sold by DAVENPORT & Co LLC

DAVENPORT & Co LLC cut its stake in Hillman Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:HLMN – Free Report) by 4.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 182,667 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,649 shares during the quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Hillman Solutions were worth $1,779,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Hillman Solutions by 4.8% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 100,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $892,000 after acquiring an additional 4,581 shares in the last quarter. Algert Global LLC acquired a new position in Hillman Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at $334,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Hillman Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at $257,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in Hillman Solutions by 22.4% during the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 56,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $593,000 after purchasing an additional 10,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Reinhart Partners LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Hillman Solutions by 7.2% during the third quarter. Reinhart Partners LLC. now owns 7,482,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,012,000 after buying an additional 503,809 shares in the last quarter. 98.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Scott Ride sold 72,523 shares of Hillman Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.66, for a total value of $773,095.18. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 70,369 shares in the company, valued at approximately $750,133.54. This trade represents a 50.75 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Philip Woodlief sold 19,779 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.18, for a total value of $221,129.22. Following the transaction, the director now owns 55,811 shares in the company, valued at $623,966.98. This trade represents a 26.17 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

HLMN opened at $10.00 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a PE ratio of 250.06 and a beta of 1.68. Hillman Solutions Corp has a one year low of $8.43 and a one year high of $12.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 2.32. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.23.

Hillman Solutions (NASDAQ:HLMN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.16. The business had revenue of $393.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $389.50 million. Hillman Solutions had a return on equity of 8.81% and a net margin of 0.57%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.11 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Hillman Solutions Corp will post 0.53 EPS for the current year.

HLMN has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Hillman Solutions from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Benchmark boosted their target price on Hillman Solutions from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Hillman Solutions from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on Hillman Solutions from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, William Blair downgraded Hillman Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hillman Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $14.00.

Founded in 1964 and headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio, Hillman is a leading North American provider of complete hardware solutions, delivered with industry best customer service to over 40,000 locations. Hillman designs innovative product and merchandising solutions for complex categories that deliver an outstanding customer experience to home improvement centers, mass merchants, national and regional hardware stores, pet supply stores, and OEM & Industrial customers.

