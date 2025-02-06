Home Federal Bank of Tennessee Has $129.81 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Home Federal Bank of Tennessee decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 220,513 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,576 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up about 38.4% of Home Federal Bank of Tennessee’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Home Federal Bank of Tennessee’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $129,812,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SYM FINANCIAL Corp acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Modus Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Safe Harbor Fiduciary LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Cedar Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 139.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 67 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter.
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 0.4 %
Shares of IVV stock opened at $607.17 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $523.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $493.07 and a 1 year high of $613.79. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $600.45 and its 200-day moving average is $580.15.
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.
