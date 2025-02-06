Home Federal Bank of Tennessee Has $129.81 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Home Federal Bank of Tennessee decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 220,513 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,576 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up about 38.4% of Home Federal Bank of Tennessee’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Home Federal Bank of Tennessee’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $129,812,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SYM FINANCIAL Corp acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Modus Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Safe Harbor Fiduciary LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Cedar Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 139.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 67 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of IVV stock opened at $607.17 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $523.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $493.07 and a 1 year high of $613.79. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $600.45 and its 200-day moving average is $580.15.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.